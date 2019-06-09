Bharat Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: Picks Up Slightly!

Bharat Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: Owing to the Eid festive season and 5-day extended, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is enjoying a bountiful ride at the ticket windows. Given Khan’s pull amongst the family audience and practically zero competition, the movie is attracting a good chunk of audiences into the cinema hall.

After the dipping on day 2, Bharat managed to stay afloat on the following days. As of today, the movie has shown a slight improvement in the morning shows occupancy ranging from 36-41% when compared with yesterday’s 30-35%. Having said that, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will face a considerable dent due to highly anticipated Cricket World Cup contest between India and Australia.

With word-of-mouth being average, Bharat will have to sustain really well during the afternoon and evening shows.

Featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni, in key roles, Bharat released on 5th June 2019.

Superstar Salman Khan’s latest film “Bharat” minted over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid. The actor on Thursday took to social media to thank his fans for giving “me my career’s biggest opening ever”.

He tweeted: “Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever.”

“What made me the happiest and proudest is when during a scene in my film, national anthem is recited and every one stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this… Jai Hind,” Salman added.

