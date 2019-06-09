Bharat Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Salman Khan Starrer Takes A Jump!

Bharat Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is making right noise at the box office. The film till now has collected a total of 95.50 crores and it has now successfully entered the 100 crore club too. Despite mixed word of mouth and reviews, audiences are opting to watch the film.

Now talking about the early trends, the estimates which are flowing in, the film has collected in the range of 25-27 crores on its day 4.

After seeing a dip in collections on day 3, the Saturday numbers have seen an upward trend. If we go by this trend, then the film would stand somewhere between 120-122 crores. Well, we still have a Sunday to go by, and going by the advance booking, the Sunday collections would do wonders.

Before the release of the film, a fan named Ashish Singhal from Nashik booked an entire theatre to enjoy the first show of his ‘Bhai’. The gestures of Salman’s fans have been unmatched and continue to surprise each time.

Bharat has Salman Khan’s six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man who still has all the rage and energy of a young individual.

The film, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India’s post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

The film is an Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which released on June 5 this year.

