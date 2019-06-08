Bharat Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Starts On A Decent Note!

After an incredible opening at the Box Office, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat showed a dip in collections on its next two days. As the film started coming about the Eid benefit, it started declining.

Bharat took an opening of 42.30 crores net and could collect just 95.50 crores in its first 3 days.

A 100 crores mark in 3 days which was a minimum expectation from this film couldn’t be achieved and now all eyes are on Saturday and Sunday to get a jump.

The morning shows on Saturday have given a little bit of hope as the film has started on 30-35% occupancies. While the opening occupancy of Salman-Katrina starrer is not enough for Saturday but it has chances to get better in the noon and evening shows. The film has to cross the 30 crores mark today to stay afloat and have chances of a healthy weekend and lifetime total.

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles. The film is an official remake of Korean film Ode To My Father and talks about the journey of a man and a nation together.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has locked his another film Inshallah for Eid 2020 release. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film brings Salman and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Inshallah also brings the interesting combo of Salman and SLB after 20 years. They worked together last in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

