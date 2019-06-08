Karan Johar To Now Venture In Horror Franchise; Is It Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar’s Next?

Filmmaker Karan Johar is now stepping into the genre of horror after treating cinema lovers with romantic films. Earlier, it was being said that Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar will feature in Dharma’s horror film. The makers will announce it on Monday.

Karan on Friday took to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions is now “anchoring” a horror film.

He shared a poster which read: “Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. November 15, 2019.”

He captioned the poster: “Film announcement on Monday! Stay tuned! Apoorva Mehta18, Shashank Khaitan Dharma Movies.”

Other details related to the project are still under wraps.

Karan’s Dharma Production is known for producing films such as “My Name Is Khan”, “I Hate Luv Storys”, “Student of the Year”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “The Lunchbox”, “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, “Kapoor & Sons”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, “Dear Zindagi”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, “Raazi”, “Dhadak”, “Kalank” and “Student Of The Year 2”.

The filmmaker currently awaits the release of the fantasy adventure “Brahmastra” starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

