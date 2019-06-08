Bharat Star Disha Patani Gets An Advance Birthday Surprise From Her Fans, Here’s How She Reacted!

Disha Patani is riding high on the success of her latest movie Bharat. The crowd is going berserk seeing her in the “Slow Motion” song have appreciated her role as Radha.

Now that’s a double celebration for Disha as it’s also her birthday month and the celebrations have started early for her. The fans of Disha have planned a surprise gift for her. Knowing what a foodie she is, they presented her with a yumilicious cake from her favourite bakery. Disha was deeply touched by the gesture.

She even took to her Instagram to thank them for their support through Bharat.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently shooting Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, which is a 2020 release

