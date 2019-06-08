Bharat Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Picks Up The Heat!

Bharat Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: After a thunderous start on Eid holiday, Salman Khan’s Bharat has managed to attract the huge chunk of audiences on the following days too. Though there was a considerable drop on the second and third day in the advance ticket sales, the movie is showing improved trends for today i.e. day 4.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking trends across the major centers of the country:

Mumbai

Mumbai is showing the signs of improvement for today, with night shows way ahead in terms of ticket sale. On the whole, about 15-20% shows are filling fast, while single screens are terrific with few houseful boards already.

Delhi-NCR

The region is performing really well today, after dipping on second and third day. With 35-40% shows are already on the verge of becoming houseful, the city is showing a strong buzz.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has failed to show any promising boost in the advance ticket sales but on a whole, with 15-20% shows filling fast, it’s decent here.

Hyderabad

The city of Nizams is the best of all with 45-50% shows almost full in the ticket sale. The business same as of opening day is expected for today.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Pune is below average with just 5-10% shows filling fast. All eyes on spot bookings now.

With the limited screening allotted, Chennai is showing a very good buzz for this Salman Khan starrer with around 35-40% shows filling fast.

Kolkata is just about fair but expected to gather momentum during the evening shows. Till now, 10-15% shows are almost full in the ticket sale.

