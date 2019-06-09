Bharat Box Office: Crosses De De Pyaar De To Become 5th Highest Grosser Of 2019

Bharat Box Office: Bharat has performed really well at the Box Office in the first 4 days. The film took to a flying start on Wednesday but saw a drop in collections on Thursday and Friday only to jump on Saturday again.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film earned 42.30 crores net on its 1st day, 31 crores net on Thursday, 22.20 crores net on Friday and 26.70 crores net on Saturday thus making a stunning entry in the 100 crores club. The film earned a total of 122.20 crores net in 4 days and is all set to touch or cross 150 crores mark today.

With a business like this, Bharat has already made a place in the chart of 2019 as the 5th highest grosser. The film has crossed the lifetime business of films like Student Of The Year 2 (70.66 crores), Kalank (80.00 crores), Badla (88.02 crores), Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (94.92 crores), De De Pyaar De (95.86 crores *) and is now chasing Gully Boy (137.61 crores) and Kesari (153 crores).

It will be interesting to see how the film trends after the weekend as there are a lot of big records still pending for Bharat to break. The film will need an extremely steady trend in the weekdays to score what is usually expected from a Salman Khan starrer.

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles. The film is an official remake of Korean movie Ode To My Father.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!