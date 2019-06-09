Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan Is UNSHAKEABLE In Koimoi’s Power Index With Another 100 Crore Affair!

Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan enjoys such a level of loyal following in the country, of which the other actors can only dream of. Be it a good script or a bland one, Salman’s movies has a set of core viewers. Speaking about his newly released Bharat, the movie despite not-so-good public feedback is doing wonders and have already crossed the 100 crore mark before the end of 5-day extended weekend. And with 100 crores in the kitty, the actor is now out of reach from competitors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, in the star Ranking of Koimoi’s Power Index.

In its 4-day theatrical run, Bharat has covered the celebrated mark of 100 crore by accumulating another 26.70 crores on Saturday. It is Salman’s 14th movie to cross the mark (inclusive of Salman’s 200 and 300 crore grossers).

With Bharat, Salman has gained another 100 points thus increasing the gap between him and his contemporaries. Currently, the mass actor is rocking the no. 1 spot in the star ranking with 2300 points. The breakup of 2300 points are as follows:

900 points (nine 100 crore grossers)- Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight, Race 3 and Bharat.

400 points (two 200 crore grossers)- Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

900 points– (three 300 crore grossers)- Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

100 points– (50 points each of two movies in top 10 overseas grossers)- Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 400 900 100 2300 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 0 0 0 1100 4. Ajay Devgn 800 200 0 0 1000 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 14.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

