Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan Is UNSHAKEABLE In Koimoi’s Power Index With Another 100 Crore Affair!

Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan enjoys such a level of loyal following in the country, of which the other actors can only dream of. Be it a good script or a bland one, Salman’s movies has a set of core viewers. Speaking about his newly released Bharat, the movie despite not-so-good public feedback is doing wonders and have already crossed the 100 crore mark before the end of 5-day extended weekend. And with 100 crores in the kitty, the actor is now out of reach from competitors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, in the star Ranking of Koimoi’s Power Index.

In its 4-day theatrical run, Bharat has covered the celebrated mark of 100 crore by accumulating another 26.70 crores on Saturday. It is Salman’s 14th movie to cross the mark (inclusive of Salman’s 200 and 300 crore grossers).

Bharat Box Office: SALMAN KHAN Is UNSHAKEABLE In Koimoi’s Power Index With Another 100 Cr Affair!
With Bharat, Salman has gained another 100 points thus increasing the gap between him and his contemporaries. Currently, the mass actor is rocking the no. 1 spot in the star ranking with 2300 points. The breakup of 2300 points are as follows:

900 points (nine 100 crore grossers)- Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight, Race 3 and Bharat.

400 points (two 200 crore grossers)- Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

900 points– (three 300 crore grossers)- Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

100 points– (50 points each of two movies in top 10 overseas grossers)- Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9004009001002300
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar11000001100
4. Ajay Devgn800200001000
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13. Ayushmann Khurrana1000050150
14.Tiger Shroff100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

