Bharat Box Office: Ali Abbas Zafar Inches Closer To Rajkumar Hirani In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index!

Bharat is proving out to be a record maker for all those involved. Just like Salman Khan is ruling the star ranking in Koimoi’s Power Index, director Ali Abbas Zafar too, is enjoying a glorious run at the third position in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index owing to movie’s 100 crore achievement. He is only next to hit machines- Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani.

With Bharat crossing the 100 crore mark in 4 days, Ali Abbas Zafar has earned another 100 points. As of now, the filmmaker has 750 points in his kitty, standing next to Rohit Shetty’s 1150 points and Rajkumar Hirani’s 900 points.

The breakup of 750 points are as follows:

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Bharat

600 points (two 300 crore grossers)- Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai

50 points (one movie in top 10 overseas grossers)- Sultan

It’s indeed an achievement that at this small age, Ali Abbas Zafar is amongst the most commercially successful directors in Bollywood.

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 2. Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 3. Ali Abbas Zafar 100 600 50 750 4. SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 5. Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 6. Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 7. Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 8. Nitesh Tiwary 300 50 350 9. Indra Kumar 200 200 10. Rakesh Roshan 200 200 11. Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 12. Farah Khan 200 200 13. Remo D'Souza 200 200 14. Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 15. Aditya Dhar 200 200 16. A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 17. Ayan Mukerji 100 100 18. Shankar 100 100 19. Siddharth Anand 100 100 20. Ahmed Khan 100 100 21. Arbaaz Khan 100 100 22. Anurag Singh 100 100 23. Anand L. Rai 100 100 24. Anurag Singh 100 100 25. Siddique 100 100 26. Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 27. Zoya Akhtar 100 100 28. David Dhawan 100 100 29. Rahul Dholakia 100 100 30. Amit Sharma 100 100 31. Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 32. Neeraj Pandey 100 100 33. Prabhu Deva 100 100 34. Amar Kaushik 100 100 35. Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 36. Sanjay Gupta 100 100 37. Meghna Gulzar 100 100 38. Karan Malhotra 100 100 39. Yash Chopra 100 100 40. Anees Bazmee 100 100 41. Anurag Basu 100 100 42. Anubhav Sinha 100 100 43. Subhash Kapoor 100 100 44. Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 45. Sajid Khan 100 100 46. Karan Johar 100 100 47. Sohail Khan 100 100 48. Luv Ranjan 100 100 49. Farhad-Sajid

100 100 50. Reema Kagti 100 100 51. Mohit Suri 100 100 52. Ashwini Dhir 100 100 53. Abhishek Verman 100 100 54. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 55. Abbas Mustan 100 100 56. Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 57. Ajay Devgn 100 100 58. Farhan Akhtar 100 100 59. Advait Chandan 50 50 60. Sriram Raghavan 50 50

