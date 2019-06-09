Bharat Box Office: Ali Abbas Zafar Inches Closer To Rajkumar Hirani In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index!

Bharat is proving out to be a record maker for all those involved. Just like Salman Khan is ruling the star ranking in Koimoi’s Power Index, director Ali Abbas Zafar too, is enjoying a glorious run at the third position in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index owing to movie’s 100 crore achievement. He is only next to hit machines- Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani.
With Bharat crossing the 100 crore mark in 4 days, Ali Abbas Zafar has earned another 100 points. As of now, the filmmaker has 750 points in his kitty, standing next to Rohit Shetty’s 1150 points and Rajkumar Hirani’s 900 points.
The breakup of 750 points are as follows:
100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Bharat
600 points (two 300 crore grossers)- Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai
50 points (one movie in top 10 overseas grossers)- Sultan
It’s indeed an achievement that at this small age, Ali Abbas Zafar is amongst the most commercially successful directors in Bollywood.
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|2. Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|3. Ali Abbas Zafar
|100
|600
|50
|750
|4. SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|5. Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|6. Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|7. Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|8. Nitesh Tiwary
|300
|50
|350
|9. Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|10. Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|11. Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|12. Farah Khan
|200
|200
|13. Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|14. Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|15. Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|16. A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|17. Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|18. Shankar
|100
|100
|19. Siddharth Anand
|100
|100
|20. Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|21. Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|22. Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|23. Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|24. Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|25. Siddique
|100
|100
|26. Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|27. Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|28. David Dhawan
|100
|100
|29. Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|30. Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|31. Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|32. Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|33. Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|34. Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|35. Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|36. Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|37. Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|38. Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|39. Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|40. Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|41. Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|42. Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|43. Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|44. Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|45. Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|46. Karan Johar
|100
|100
|47. Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|48. Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|49. Farhad-Sajid
|100
|100
|50. Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|51. Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|52. Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|53. Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|54. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|55. Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|56. Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|57. Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|58. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|59. Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|60. Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
