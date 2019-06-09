Bharat Box Office: Ali Abbas Zafar Inches Closer To Rajkumar Hirani In Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index!

Bharat is proving out to be a record maker for all those involved. Just like Salman Khan is ruling the star ranking in Koimoi’s Power Index, director Ali Abbas Zafar too, is enjoying a glorious run at the third position in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index owing to movie’s 100 crore achievement. He is only next to hit machines- Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani.

With Bharat crossing the 100 crore mark in 4 days, Ali Abbas Zafar has earned another 100 points. As of now, the filmmaker has 750 points in his kitty, standing next to Rohit Shetty’s 1150 points and Rajkumar Hirani’s 900 points.

The breakup of 750 points are as follows:

100 points (one 100 crore grosser)- Bharat

600 points (two 300 crore grossers)- Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai

50 points (one movie in top 10 overseas grossers)- Sultan

It’s indeed an achievement that at this small age, Ali Abbas Zafar is amongst the most commercially successful directors in Bollywood.

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Rohit shetty500600501150
2. Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
3. Ali Abbas Zafar10060050750
4. SS Rajamouli100500600
5. Kabir khan20030050550
6. Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
7. Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
8. Nitesh Tiwary30050350
9. Indra Kumar200200
10. Rakesh Roshan200200
11. Sajid Nadiadwala200200
12. Farah Khan200200
13. Remo D'Souza200200
14. Sooraj Barjatya200200
15. Aditya Dhar200200
16. A.R. Murugadoss200200
17. Ayan Mukerji100100
18. Shankar100100
19. Siddharth Anand100100
20. Ahmed Khan100100
21. Arbaaz Khan100100
22. Anurag Singh100100
23. Anand L. Rai100100
24. Anurag Singh100100
25. Siddique100100
26. Abhinav Kashyap100100
27. Zoya Akhtar100100
28. David Dhawan100100
29. Rahul Dholakia100100
30. Amit Sharma100100
31. Shree Narayan Singh100100
32. Neeraj Pandey100100
33. Prabhu Deva100100
34. Amar Kaushik100100
35. Tinu Suresh Desai100100
36. Sanjay Gupta100100
37. Meghna Gulzar100100
38. Karan Malhotra100100
39. Yash Chopra100100
40. Anees Bazmee100100
41. Anurag Basu100100
42. Anubhav Sinha100100
43. Subhash Kapoor100100
44. Shashank Khaitaan100100
45. Sajid Khan100100
46. Karan Johar100100
47. Sohail Khan100100
48. Luv Ranjan100100
49. Farhad-Sajid
100100
50. Reema Kagti100100
51. Mohit Suri100100
52. Ashwini Dhir100100
53. Abhishek Verman100100
54. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
55. Abbas Mustan100100
56. Raj Kumar Gupta100100
57. Ajay Devgn100100
58. Farhan Akhtar100100
59. Advait Chandan5050
60. Sriram Raghavan5050

