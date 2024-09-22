Two weeks after hitting theaters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has become director Tim Burton’s sixth highest-grossing film. The horror comedy beat Burton’s 2016 hit Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’s $296 million lifetime run to take the coveted spot.

The sequel to the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice entered its third weekend with a strong performance, pushing the film past the $300 million mark at the global box office.

Thirty years after the original film hit theatres, Tim Burton returned to direct the sequel, which surpassed its predecessor’s lifetime $75 million box office earnings in opening weekend. Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder all returned to reprise their original roles from the original comedy horror film.

After a roaring $120 million start at the global box office, Beetlejuice 2 continued to hold strong, raking in $25 million domestically in its third weekend for a running statewide total of $225 million. With a $76.5 million overseas gross, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has earned over $301 million worldwide. The sequel to the horror comedy is now Tim Burton’s sixth highest-grossing film after betaing Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’s lifetime run. Here’s where Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ranks among his biggest films.

Alice In Wonderland (2010) – $1.025 Billion

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) -$475 Million

Batman (1989) – $411.6 Million

Planet Of The Apes (2001) – $362.3 Million

Dumbo (2019) – $353.3 Million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) – $301 Million

At the end of its theatrical run, Tim Burton’s latest film will join the top five of his highest-grossing films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (Worldwide): Gears Up To Cross $300 Million Mark In Its Third Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News