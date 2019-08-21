Batla House Box Office Day 6: It Is Holding Quite Well, Set To Be A Hit

After gathering 5.05 crores on Monday, Batla House was really stable on Tuesday as well, what with 4.78 crores coming in. The Nikkhil Advani directed film is acting at the box office like any content based film should be doing and the run so far has further reiterated that it has been accepted well by the audiences and now word of mouth is doing the talking.

The trending is even better than last year’s collaboration between John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, Satyameva Jayate, and that’s a good news indeed because the actor is now balancing well between hardcore commercial entertainers as well as intense dramas like this one.

So far, Batla House has collected 57.82 crores and now it is a given that 65 crores would be comfortably crossed before the close of extended first week. This also means that a lifetime of 90 crores is now a given and it is one of those rare scenarios when two big films have clashed and both are doing well in their own capacities.

Of course 100 crores mark has a very good ring to it and some push in second week could well help the film come closer to that milestone. This one should be a hit by the time the second weekend is through.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

