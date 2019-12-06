Bala Box Office Day 28: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Comic Caper Has Another Good Week

Bala Box Office: Despite newer releases arriving and also doing well, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has continued to collect over the week gone by. The weekend saw good growth and post that the weekdays had steady footfalls as well. This is how the collections turned out to be between Monday to Thursday:

Monday – 0.45 crores

Tuesday – 0.43 crores

Wednesday – 0.42 crores

Thursday – 0.39 crores

As is evident, the collections have been quite consistent right through, which means there is still some steam left for the film to bring in some more moolah at least.

So far, Bala has accumulated 115.28 crores and while 117-118 crores lifetime range is set to be achieved, 120 crores milestone is now quite some distance away. That said, Bala is still a major superhit and with the kind of subject that it came with and the genre which it belongs, the overall box office outcome is quite impressive indeed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!