Commando 3 Box Office Day 7: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Has A Decent Score In First Week

Commando 3 Box Office: In one week flat, Commando 3 has emerged as a successful affair. The film opened better than expectations, then grew week over the weekend and post that stayed stable right through the weekdays. As a result, 29.50 crores* came in, which means a good result indeed for the film.

In fact Commando 3 has gone past the lifetime numbers of Commando 2 (25 crores) in very quick time and will go much farther than that during its theatrical run. One waits to see the distance that it covers though since Pati Patni Aur Woh as well as Panipat have released and that has resulted in reduction of screens for Commando 3.

For Vidyut Jammwal, the film’s decent run has paved the way ahead for many more action affairs in the coming months and years. There are very few bonafide action stars around and as a complete outsider, Vidyut has now cemented his place firmly. He would next be seen in Khuda Hafiz, yet another action film, and one waits to see how it performs when it sees an early 2020 release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!