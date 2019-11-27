Bala Box Office: Crosses 2 Big Films Of Akshay Kumar & 1 Of Varun Dhawan

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam & Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala is going steady at the Box Office even its 3rd week. The film collected 7.07 crores in the 3rd weekend and added another 1.05 crore + 1.15 crore on Tuesday thus taking the 3rd week business so far to 9.27 crores.

Bala has earned 108.07 crores at the Box Office so far which is a very good number for the film. Meanwhile, it has also crossed the lifetime numbers of 3 more films in the Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Grossers Chart.

Bala has crossed the lifetime business of ABCD 2 (107 crores), Gold (107.37 crores) & Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) while its next targets are Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela (110 crores), Jai Ho (111 crores) & Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores).

The film is heading towards a lifetime business near 120 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is on cloud nine after Bala crossed the Rs 100 crores mark at the box office, and she gives credit for the success of the movie to writer and director.

Bala is Yami’s second Rs 100 crore movie of this year. Her film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released in January this year, too hit a double century at the box office.

“It is the victory of writers and directors who are creating content that pushes boundaries. Every actor enjoys commercial success but in this case, I am happy that a film like ‘Bala’ is making it to the mark. It’s a validation of our choice of stories, assurance that we are doing work that’s resonating and I am genuinely excited to do more of such films. It is motivating me to go seek out more such films and create a better actor out of me,” Yami said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!