Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 is unfortunately nearing the end of its theatrical run. A Harsha’s directorial began its box office journey on a promising note but the mixed word-of-mouth eventually took over. It is now inches away from the success tag but that would not be possible. Scroll below for a detailed day 19 report!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 19

According to estimates, Baaghi 4 earned only 10 lakhs on day 19. Despite the discounted Tuesday, there was no growth and it remained similar to 10 lakhs earned on the third Monday. There’s been strong competition from Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3, which has made the journey more challenging.

The net box office collection of Baaghi 4 reaches 66.83 crores in India. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 78.85 crores. The next target was to surpass Student Of The Year 2 (70.66 crores) and enter Tiger Shroff’s top 5 highest-grossing films. However, that will no longer be possible.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 53.74 crores

Week 2: 12.53 crores

Weekend 3: 36 lakhs

Day 18: 10 lakhs

Day 19: 10 lakhs

Total: 66.83 crores

What is Baaghi 4 budget?

Akshay Kumar starrer is reportedly mounted at a decent budget of 80 crores. In 19 days, the makers have been able to revive 83.53% of the total investments. However, Baaghi 4 is in a deficit of 13.17 crores to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag.

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 66.83 crores

India gross: 78.85 crores

Budget recovery: 83.53%

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 93.85 crores

More about the action thriller

Directed by A Harsha, the action thriller also features Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa, among others. It is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The fourth installment was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

