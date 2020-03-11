Baaghi 3 Box Office Early Trends Day 5: Holi Gives The Film A Much Needed Boost

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s latest actioner released at the Box Office amidst high expectations. However, average content, coronavirus scare & examination period didn’t let the film’s collections soar high. In its first 4 days run, Baaghi 3 collected 62.92 crores when it could’ve easily done a business of at minimum 70 crores.

On Tuesday i.e. Holi, Baaghi 3 got another chance to boost its numbers and the film seems to have taken the benefit. It was already visible in the advance booking reports that the film will enjoy a good jump and it really happened.

Even though several theaters were closed in the morning due to Holi celebrations, Baaghi 3 received a rush of people from noon and evening onwards as soon as the cinemas started opening. As per early estimates, Baaghi 3 has collected somewhere in 12-14 crores range and that is quite a sigh of relief for the producers.

The 5-day total of the film is now in 75-77 crores range and the film will have a first week near 90 crores mark. The film has trended decently well so far but it will be the numbers on Wednesday and Thursday which will decide how many screens it will get in the second week in big multiplexes. Angrezi Medium’s release this Friday will demand a major share of Baaghi 3’s screen space so it will be important for the film to remain rock-steady in upcoming couple of days.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Vijay Varma.

