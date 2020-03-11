Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 6 Morning Occupancy: Shows An Expected Drop!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Holi has come in like a festive treat even for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer as the film saw a huge jump yesterday. The film surpassed expectations and went onto become a major sigh of relief as 14.05 crores came in. Now, what does the morning occupancy have to suggest about today? Let’s find out.

Given the mixed word of mouth that Baaghi 3 had received from the critics, one thought that the film might have to face the wrath of it. However, it turned out to be one of those fewer cases, which didn’t have any sort of impact on it. The Coronavirus scare has indeed affected the footfalls to a certain level, but apart from that so far everything’s been good.

Now, today being a normal working day, a drop is understandable. As far as the morning occupancy is concerned, footfalls remain in the range of 15-20%. This remains decent, and with partial holiday still being enjoyed at some limited part of the countries, that will further boost the collections.

Meanwhile, director Ahmed Khan is happy with the opening weekend box office performance of his latest directorial Baaghi 3. The film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has collected 53.83 crores at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

“People loving my work is the most important thing. We were expecting this because even ‘Baaghi 2‘ was taken very well by the audience. So I had an intuition that people will accept Baaghi 3,” the filmmaker told IANS.

