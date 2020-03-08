Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Tiger Shroff’s Actioner Shows Growth To ‘Some’ Extent!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: As we said in ‘How’s The Hype?‘ results of the film, although it lacks in popular music, the actioner will attract footfalls with just Tiger Shroff’s action being the main highlight and that’s what is exactly happening. Despite average reviews, the film has recorded two good days and now all eyes are set on big Sunday.

Let’s take a look at how Baaghi 3 is faring in advance booking trends across the major centers of the country:

Mumbai

There’s a bit of improvement in the city but still not up to the mark. As of now, 11-13% shows are running with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region still stays lower for Baaghi 3 and surprisingly, the numbers are lower than the first 2 days. Here, around 7-8% shows filling fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is showing some spike but that’s all about it. As of now, just around 5% shows are in a filling fast mode.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is good with 25-30% shows getting piled up at a quick pace but it’s still not up to the hype.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is low with just odd 2-3% shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

After staying dull for the first 2 days, the city is showing some momentum with 3-5% shows filling fast.

Chennai is amazing with 35-40% shows filling fast.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!