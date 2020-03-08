Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Dips A Little But Big Days Ahead!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer saw a good opening at the ticket windows with 17.50 crores coming in. Though, the country is tackling the Coronavirus scare all around, the good thing is that the Ahmed Khan directorial isn’t being affected by it at par, and maintaining it’s fort well.

Baaghi 3 enjoyed the best opening of 2020, and even surpassed Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s blockbuster drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the race. All eyes are on the verdict to whether the film even after the mixed word of mouth will manage to continue its powerful run and witness the same result in terms of its first weekend collections.

As far as the Day 2 is concerned, as per the early trends flowing in, the action drama has added another 15.50-16.50 crores to its kitty. Though that is a dip, and the numbers should have gone higher, the fact that the fall isn’t denting yet, remains a sigh of relief. Furthermore, with tomorrow being a Holiday along with the upcoming Holi festivities, Baaghi 3 is only going to enjoy some more footfalls. That will help the movie to move forward at the ticket windows, as there is no other biggie to contend with either.

Meanwhile, owing to the Coronavirus scare, the team of Baaghi 3 avoided travelling to Delhi for promotions. The promotions were even cancelled at multiple cities reportedly.

Shraddha Kapoor as well as Tiger Shroff who both share their birthdays in March, on the other hand, spent a working birthday promoting the film across Mumbai.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. It also stars Shraddha along with Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

