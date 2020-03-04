How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Baaghi 3? Film Heavily Relies On Tiger Shroff & His Action!

Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is arriving this Friday and one expects it to end the dry spell the Indian box office post-Tanhaji’s storm. It’s been quite a long time, the audience has witnessed out and out action entertainer and Baaghi 3 promises to satisfy that hunger. Speaking about the pre-release hype, the film has recorded 4,237 votes in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Let’s take a look at how Baaghi 3 fared in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section:

Poster ft. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor

Speaking about this newly released poster, both Tiger and Shraddha are seen in a rugged avatar. Tiger is also sporting his chiseled six-pack abs. Around 82% of our voters liked it.

Do You Love Me song

Featuring Disha Patani, Do You Love Me is a recreation of international chartbuster of the same name. Vocalized by Nikhita Gandhi, the track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Although, the song received praises for Disha’s h*tness quotient and moves, it surprisingly didn’t garner response as expected. Around 63% of people voted in favour.

Disha Patani’s look from Do You Love Me

The look showcases Disha flaunting her h*t body. The actress is standing in a se*y pose while her face and parts of her body are covered by other people’s hands. It received likes of 68% audience.

Bhankas song

The song is set in a wedding where Riteish Deshmukh gets married. Shraddha is seen in a jolly mood as she grooves to the beats of the peppy track. Tiger Shroff too busts some cool moves that will make you shake a leg as well. The recreation of Bappi Lahiri’s song, it received a nod from 65% voters.

Dus Bahane 2.0 song

The most popular one from the album, the track is a reboot to Dus Bahane from Dus. The on-screen pair leading looks sizzling and so do the dance moves. The song got appreciation from 70% of our audience.

Trailer

The trailer gives an insight into Tiger’s close relationship with his brother Riteish Deshmukh. Tiger saves his brother no matter where he is and trouble comes in when Ritesh is in Syria and some people beat him up and he is not able to help him. The story will revolve around how he fights the world’s biggest terrorist organization and save his brother. The action-packed trailer received likes of 79% of voters.

First look poster

In the first look poster, we can see shirtless Tiger showing his back and holding a rifle gun his hand as he faces the tank. Around 83% of participants voted in the favour.

On the whole, Baaghi 3 has received a THUMBS UP from 78% of Koimoi’s audience. Compared to its predecessor, Baaghi 3’s music hasn’t worked that well amongst the masses and one can say that the entertainer is heavily relying on action and Tiger Shroff factor.

