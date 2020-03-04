Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s drama, Bharat, which released on 5th June last year, survived mixed reviews from critics and entered into the 200 crore club like a boss. It marked the third collaboration between director Ali Abbas Zafar and Khan, after the big success of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat enjoyed Eid release and reaped all benefits of the festive season. It took a thunderous start by bringing in 42.30 crores. It ended the theatrical run at a grand total of 209.36 crores and got a ‘Plus’ status in Koimoi’s verdict.

Bharat Box Office: Check Out The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan Starrer
Bharat Box Office: Check Out The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan Starrer

Take a look at Bharat’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 42.30 crores
Day 2- 31 crores
Day 3- 22.20 crores
Day 4- 26.70 crores
Day 5- 27.90 crores

First weekend (extended)- 150.10 crores

Day 6- 9.20 crores
Day 7- 8.30 crores
Day 8- 6.75 crores
Day 9- 5.70 crores

First week (extended)- 180.05 crores

Day 10- 4.30 crores
Day 11- 6.37 crores
Day 12- 6.19 crores
Day 13- 2.63 crores
Day 14- 2.32 crores
Day 15- 2 crores
Day 16- 1.75 crores

Second week- 25.56 crores (205.61 crores)

Day 17- 0.75 crores
Day 18- 1.15 crores
Day 19- 1.65 crores
Day 20- 0.45 crores
Day 21- 0.20 crores (209.36 crores)

Lifetime- 209.36 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out