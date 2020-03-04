Bharat Box Office: Check Out The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan Starrer

Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s drama, Bharat, which released on 5th June last year, survived mixed reviews from critics and entered into the 200 crore club like a boss. It marked the third collaboration between director Ali Abbas Zafar and Khan, after the big success of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Bharat enjoyed Eid release and reaped all benefits of the festive season. It took a thunderous start by bringing in 42.30 crores. It ended the theatrical run at a grand total of 209.36 crores and got a ‘Plus’ status in Koimoi’s verdict.
Take a look at Bharat’s daily breakdown:
Day 1- 42.30 crores
Day 2- 31 crores
Day 3- 22.20 crores
Day 4- 26.70 crores
Day 5- 27.90 crores
First weekend (extended)- 150.10 crores
Day 6- 9.20 crores
Day 7- 8.30 crores
Day 8- 6.75 crores
Day 9- 5.70 crores
First week (extended)- 180.05 crores
Trending
Day 10- 4.30 crores
Day 11- 6.37 crores
Day 12- 6.19 crores
Day 13- 2.63 crores
Day 14- 2.32 crores
Day 15- 2 crores
Day 16- 1.75 crores
Second week- 25.56 crores (205.61 crores)
Day 17- 0.75 crores
Day 18- 1.15 crores
Day 19- 1.65 crores
Day 20- 0.45 crores
Day 21- 0.20 crores (209.36 crores)
Lifetime- 209.36 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!