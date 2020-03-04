Bharat Box Office: Check Out The Daily Breakdown Of Salman Khan Starrer

Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s drama, Bharat, which released on 5th June last year, survived mixed reviews from critics and entered into the 200 crore club like a boss. It marked the third collaboration between director Ali Abbas Zafar and Khan, after the big success of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat enjoyed Eid release and reaped all benefits of the festive season. It took a thunderous start by bringing in 42.30 crores. It ended the theatrical run at a grand total of 209.36 crores and got a ‘Plus’ status in Koimoi’s verdict.

Take a look at Bharat’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 42.30 crores

Day 2- 31 crores

Day 3- 22.20 crores

Day 4- 26.70 crores

Day 5- 27.90 crores

First weekend (extended)- 150.10 crores

Day 6- 9.20 crores

Day 7- 8.30 crores

Day 8- 6.75 crores

Day 9- 5.70 crores

First week (extended)- 180.05 crores

Day 10- 4.30 crores

Day 11- 6.37 crores

Day 12- 6.19 crores

Day 13- 2.63 crores

Day 14- 2.32 crores

Day 15- 2 crores

Day 16- 1.75 crores

Second week- 25.56 crores (205.61 crores)

Day 17- 0.75 crores

Day 18- 1.15 crores

Day 19- 1.65 crores

Day 20- 0.45 crores

Day 21- 0.20 crores (209.36 crores)

Lifetime- 209.36 crores

