A Rift Between Varun Dhawan & Remo D’Souza? Director Replaces Him With Tiger Shroff For His Next?

Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza worked together in Street Dancer 3D and while they had many expectations from the film, it failed to create the magic at the box office. This hit both the actor and the director hard and it looks like they have decided not to work with each other on Remo’s next film post it.

Varun had given a nod to Remo’s film Dancing Dad but after the failure of their second dance film together, he was quite unsure of being a part of it. Now, it is rumoured that even Remo has decided to replace the actor with another talented one. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Tiger Shroff will be a part of his next film.

Says a source close to the development, “Remo and Tiger have worked together in a superhero film The Flying Jatt. They had promised to do a full-on dance film in future together. Remo got busy with Varun and ABCD 2 and then Street Dancer, and with Salman Khan in Race 3. Tiger and Remo are ready now to come together for a dance explosion.”

Apart from this, it is also being said that Varun has also decided to keep his impending wedding with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in the backburner and focus on his film career.

Varun has an interesting line up of films like dad David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar’s Mr. Lele in the making. As for Tiger, he has Baaghi 3 and Rambo in his kitty.

