Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Puts Up A Good Show!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s action flick with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh has finally hit the theatre screens today. The pre-release buzz remained sky-high and fans couldn’t wait to see their favourite actor get back to his ‘angry young man’ avatar. But how’s the conversion to the ticket window in terms of the Ahmed Khan directorial’s morning occupancy? Let’s find out.

The third instalment of the Baaghi franchise is expected to witness crazy footfalls, surpassing opening numbers of its previous two parts and emerging victorious by a huge leap. At the same time, many anticipated that the film could end the sad box office verdict and turn out to be a game-changer for Bollywood at the box office in 2020 so far. Of course, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior did exceptionally well, but apart from that major films turned out to be box office duds.

As far as the morning shows of Baaghi 3 are concerned, the film is witnessing around 25-30% occupancy across the country. Although the numbers could have been better, given the fact that it was a normal working day, along with the Coronavirus scare across the country, the numbers remain good. With the evening shows, the graph is expected to witness an upward trend, and that will give the required push to the film.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 team is said to have recently cancelled multiple promotions across the city over the Coronavirus fear. The team was supposed to fly to Delhi for some promotional events but avoided doing so.

The film also stars Disha Patani in the promotional song, ‘Do You Love Me’ which witnessed a lot of controversy over its remake of the original that was sung by Troyboi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!