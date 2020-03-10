Baaghi 3 Box Office: Bollywood’s Latest Actioner Crosses Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Becomes 3rd Highest Grosser Of 2020 In 4 Days

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 hit the Box Office this Friday with huge expectations. The film was expected to repeat the success of Baaghi 2 but due to some major roadblocks, it remained well behind it.

Nevertheless, Baaghi 3 is doing much better than many films released this year so far and has already become 3rd highest grosser of this year. Here’s how.

After the first weekend of 53.83 crores, Baaghi 3 added another 9.06 crores on Monday to take the 4-day business to 62.89 crores. With this, the film has crossed the business of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan i.e. 61.01 crores till last reported. Even if we consider the Monday numbers, it won’t make much difference because the film has almost closed its run.

Now, Baaghi 3 is only behind Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.50 crores) & Street Dancer 3D (75 crores). While it’ll soon cross the lifetime business of latter, Tanhaji is impossible to be touched.

Meanwhile, the film is promising a good jump Today due to Holi’s benefit. Morning occupancy and advance booking trends have promised good growth and that’s all film needs to challenge Street Dancer’s lifetime total today.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Vijay Varma who is being lauded for his comic role in the Baaghi 3 recently said, “My biggest takeaway from ‘Baaghi 3‘ is the love and laughter the public is showering on me for my portrayal. I was nervous if I could pull a comical part but I’m glad people resonated with it.”

