Mannurunda From Soorarai Pottru OUT! Suriya’s Latest Folk Song Is Catchy & High On Energy

Mannurunda song: After garnering a phenomenal response for the first two tracks Maara theme and Veyyon Silli, the makers of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru have released a new track from the film. The song that we are talking about is a folk track that has been titled as Mannurunda.

Talking about Mannurunda, the 3 minutes 50 second lyrical track is sure to make you hum and groove to its catchy tunes and beats. Suriya in the video can be seen dancing his heart out. The Tamil superstar is seen having a gala time shaking his leg along with the villagers.

Mannurunda crooned by Senthil Ganesh in his soulful voice is an absolute treat for ears. The lyrics for the catchy folk song is been penned by E Ekadesi, and the music for this high energy dance track is been composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

Mannurunda which was released yesterday evening by the makers has already garnered enough attention from the netizens. As music lovers and cine-goers have all praises for the catchy and high on energy folk track on social media sites.

About the film Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer has Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The action drama also has Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in key roles along with Karunas, Mohan Babu, Sampath Raj, Urvashi and others.

Reportedly, Soorarai Pottru is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Soorarai Pottru is been directed by Sudha Kongara and it is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The Suriya starrer is slated to hit big screen this Summer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!