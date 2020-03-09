Baaghi 3 Box Office: 53.83 Crores VS Tiger Shroff’s Top 5 Weekends Of All Time

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s latest action entertainer hit the Box Office with huge expectations. The film was expected to create magic at the ticket window just like its prequel if not more. However, its performance was quite limited and the film had to satisfy itself with 1st weekend business of just 53.83 crores.

Baaghi 3 collected 17.50 crores on Day 1 which was less than Baaghi 2’s opening but still good. However, it couldn’t trend well and dropped on Saturday to collect 16.03 crores. Even on Sunday, the jump was quite limited as the film collected 20.30 crores.

However, Tiger has still managed to get one of his highest weekends with Baaghi 3 as the numbers are only less than his War (which also had Hrithik Roshan in lead and enjoyed extended weekend) and Baaghi 2. This means Baaghi 3 is Tiger’s 3rd best weekend so far.

Let’s have a look at his Top 5 weekends of All Time:

1) War – 166.25 crores (Extended weekend)

2) Baaghi 2 – 73.10 crores

3) Baaghi 3 – 53.83 crores

4) Student Of The Year 2 – 38.83 crores

5) Baaghi – 38.58 crores

Interestingly, all three Baaghi films stand tall in the list of Tiger’s Top 5 weekends. This means the audience clearly loves to see Tiger in a full-blown action avatar. If in the future, Tiger continues to bring good action films no one can stop him touching new levels of popularity.

