Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 VS Thugs Of Hindostan – Bollywood VS Hollywood!

With the audience eagerly waiting for Avengers: Endgame in India, ever since the announcement of its release in India broke- the question for all the viewers and trade analysts has been: whether Avengers will be able to break the all India net box office Day 1 records set by Thugs of Hindostan, which in turn smashed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) records?

To put the numbers in context, the business registered for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (Hindi) was the biggest ever first day collections of 50.75 crores in India. The film was hugely aided by the Diwali holiday which is the biggest day of the year for collections. It also broke Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi- 41 crores) by around Rs 9 crore collections.

In a bid to bring a fresh take on screenings across the theatres, an exception has been made before Avengers Endgame in India which usually does not hold midnight screenings as a country. This made the Marvel Universe film the first movie in India to ever be shown in theatres after midnight — for more than one show.

That Marvel Cinematic Universe holds massive traction in the East Asian Market has been proved to be legitimate. Marvel’s latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has opened to a massive box office opening in China, where the film was released on Wednesday, April 24. Keep in mind, Avengers: Endgame is yet to release in the United States and will debut in the US on April 26, same as India.

With the buzz around the movie, the Indian release has made the speculations rife with the lingering question of whether the movie Avengers Endgame, part of an elaborate franchise will be able to break the huge benchmark that Aamir Khan’s highest Day one grosser ever- Thugs of Hindostan had set, with its box office collections on Day one.

