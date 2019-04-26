Avengers: Endgame Takes An Earth Shattering Opening Worldwide. Registers Itself In Top 10 Grossers Of 2019

“Aate hi kaam shuru kardiye!!”. That’s how Kaleen Bhaiyya would’ve described Avengers: Endgame‘s opening at the Worldwide Box Office. The film has taken a historic opening as it has ripped apart so many previous records and is ready to break all the records in the future.

Before releasing in the US, the film which is the last part of MCU and sequel to Avengers: Infinity War released in China, South Korea, Australia and more. It has taken a terrific start everywhere and has registered itself in the Top 10 Worldwide Grossers of 2019 already. Yes, that’s right.

With collections of $169 million worldwide, Endgame is already ahead of many films like Escape Room, The Upside and others. The films that Endgame is chasing right now are Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion), The Wandering Earth ($700 million), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($515 million).

The film has earned $107 million in China itself and the rest of the collections have come from South Korea ($8.4 million), Australia ($7 million), France ($6million), Italy ($5.8million), and Germany ($5.6million)

Meanwhile, Endgame here in India has taken an earth-shattering opening today. The film has sold around $2.5 million tickets in advance and is being played back to back throughout the day in many states and still, it’s going Houseful. The first day collections are expected to be more than 50 crores easily and can also cross 60 crores.

