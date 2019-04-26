Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal Finally Gets To Know Sevaklal’s Real Motive Behind Titoo Mobiles Deal!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2717: As Bagha and Bavri didn’t inform the proceedings of their chasing task, Jethalal is worried in the shop. Suddenly, Bagha and Bavri enters the shop and explains all the fiasco of the plan and also apologizes for the same.

Jethalal is worried as he is unaware of the real motive of Sevaklal behind the purchase of 5000 smartphones. Jethalal gets a call from Taarak, who inquires about the mission but gets aware of the failure due to Bagha and Bavri. Taarak further visits the shop to discuss some new ideas.

After thinking for a while, Jethalal gets an idea of exposing the Sevaklal and asks Bagha to send him the message, hinting some information to share which is beneficial to him. While Jethalal didn’t gets a call for about half an hour, he is assured that Sevaklal will be trapped in his plan. Waiting for the reply in a godown, Jethalal and co. gets a call from the party worker, who is accompanied by Sevaklal and listening to the talk on the speakerphone.

Jethalal states of having important information about Mevalal, a political leader contesting against their party. He asks to fix a short meeting with Sevaklal, which be highly confidential allowing only him and Sevaklal. In a desire of getting some important information about opposition leader, Sevaklal agrees for a meet.

Jethalal along with Taarak visits the Sevaklal’s office but ends up depositing their mobile phones to the party worker, as a security concern. Jethalal introduces Taarak as his business partner to Sevaklal and further shares that Mevalal has ordered a huge stock of Titoo mobiles to bribe the residents of Garibnagar, for favouring them during voting.

Stunned by the information, Sevaklal asks Jethalal to avert the deal with Mevalal and promises him of purchasing those cell phones. Jethalal tricks him with a question about the use of those cell phones, to which Sevaklal replies that he will too bribe the voters in Garibnagar, which is the important part of the constituency.

At the end of the meeting, Sevaklal warns Jethalal for not exposing his secret or else it will be harmful to him.

