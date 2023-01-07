James Cameron’s Avatar 2 continues its successful run at the box office. It was yesterday, we covered the magnum opus surpassing the lifetime collections of Top Gun Maverick and Furious 7 globally. Now, the film has unleashed a new feat in the domestic market and that’s hitting the milestone of $500 million. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 16th December 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water is going great guns at ticket windows. Be it the Christmas holidays or New Year holidays, the biggie managed to enjoy all benefits and push itself on a global tally. Already, it has gone past the mark of $1 billion in overseas territories. Now, domestically too i.e. in North America, the James Cameron directorial has crossed half a billion dollars.

Now, as per the report in Deadline, Avatar 2 has earned an estimated total of $10 million in North America on its fourth Friday. The overall estimated collection now stands at $508.7 million. The film is currently running in 4,340 theatres. Speaking about the worldwide collection, the Avatar sequel stands at $1.54 billion (excluding Friday).

Meanwhile, James Cameron said that the third instalment of his blockbuster Avatar franchise will introduce a third clan of Pandora that shows off the Na’vi’s darker side. In Avatar and Avatar 2, moviegoers are introduced to two different Na’vi clans, the forest-dwelling Omaticaya and the water-dwelling Metkayina.

Both tribes are peaceful and only resort to violence when their land is seized upon by humans. However, audiences might soon find out that not all Na’vi are good Na’vi. James Cameron told France’s 20 Minutes (via Total Film) that the next instalment is still-untitled.

