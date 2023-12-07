Animal is continuing to rock the show, and audiences are loving the experience. Believe it or not, the film is now also finding repeat audiences for itself, and that’s the rarest of the rare things in today’s times, when getting footfalls for the first time ever is a challenge in itself.

However, here is a film of around three and a half hours duration, and audiences are stepping in all over again. On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor‘s gangster drama continued to have excellent collections and stayed over the 30 crores mark, which is simply phenomenal. The collections came to the tune of 30.45 crores, and that’s just fantastic.

Yes, there has been a bit of a drop from Monday onwards, which means there is a chance that today, the numbers will go below the 30 crore mark for the first time ever. That said, this is simply academic because the trend so far is still far short of smash, and a truly blockbuster journey is continuing for this Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

The film has now also entered the 300 crore club, and that too in a matter of just 6 days. Currently, the film stands at 314.50 crore, and today it will cross the 340 crore mark rather comfortably.

What has to be seen is whether Sanju‘s lifetime of 342.53 crores is surpassed as well because if that also turns out to be the case, then Ranbir Kapoor would have his highest grosser ever in a matter of just one week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

