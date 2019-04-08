Andhadhun Box Office (Worldwide): Aiming Towards The 200-Crore Club!

Andhadhun Box Office (Worldwide): Adding another feat to its list of numerous accoladed, Andhadhun released in China last week titled as ‘Piano Player’. Setting box-office records, garnering critical acclaim, praise from the audience and winning numerous awards in India, now the film has been lapping up Chinese audience’s admiration since the very first day of release. This is the first time China has seen the release of a new Bollywood movie genre; a quirky thriller.

The Sriram Raghavan directorial, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte has redefined the thriller-comedy genre, while at the same time became the highest rated Indian film of 2018, according to IMDB. Grossing a collection of USD $ 14 million (approx 97 crores), Andhadhun is already a success story for Bollywood and its producers in China.

Back when it released in India, it garnered around 72.50 crores at the box office and adding the 97 crores from China, the worldwide total of the film now stands at 169.50 crores.

“I’m happy to announce that our maiden China release, Andhadhun has fared very well in the market. The Chinese audiences have shown immense love and appreciation for the film and it continues to grow leaps and bounds. Andhadhun is a film I am extremely proud of and we are doing everything with our partners Tang Media to ensure it continues to score at the Chinese BO.” said Ajit Andhare, COO – Viacom18 Studios, on the phenomenal performance of the film in China.

JY Lin, International Business Director, Tang Media Partners adds, “We are overjoyed to successfully bring a brand-new genre of Indian movie to China. The process has been tough. Our distribution team has been working over-time, but the result is great & worth it! We look forward to bringing more Indian films to China.”

Andhadhun’s continued success in India and overseas further cements Viacom18 studios’ position when it comes to picking up unusual films and creating big success out of them.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!