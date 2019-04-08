Post Salman Khan’s Nephew’s Polio Saga, Now Ajay Devgn SLAMS Daughter Nysa’s Trollers!

Whether a professional or personal life, Bollywood celebrities are always on the alert mode due to the media and its shutterbugs. Not only the actors but their star kids too, are always bothered by the paparazzi. Recently, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa was snapped at the airport, which attracted huge trolling. Now, after keeping mum, the 51-year-old has taken a dig at the trollers.

In the pictures, Nysa was seen in a long blue coloured hoodie with her shorts being covered. The users were ruthless and slammed the star kid for not wearing a pant.

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn took the potshots on the social media trollers. He stated, “I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen”.

”She [Nysa] is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that”, the actor adds.

