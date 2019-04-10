AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): 200 Crores & Counting! This Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu Starrer Is Fetching Records In Style

After receiving immense love in India, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun released in China last week titled as ‘Piano Player’. Since the very first day of its release i.e. Wednesday, the movie is finding appreciation at the Chinese box office.

The Sriram Raghavan directorial, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte has redefined the thriller-comedy genre, while at the same time became the highest rated Indian film of 2018, according to IMDB. On Tuesday, the movie stayed super strong from a negligible drop from Monday. It currently stands at a grand total of 115.22 crores in China.

Also, it took over new superhero release, Shazam! at the Chinese box office for the day.

Speaking about the worldwide collection, AndhaDhun has crossed the 200 crore mark by amassing 208.02 crores, till now.

“I’m happy to announce that our maiden China release, Andhadhun has fared very well in the market. The Chinese audiences have shown immense love and appreciation for the film and it continues to grow leaps and bounds. Andhadhun is a film I am extremely proud of and we are doing everything with our partners Tang Media to ensure it continues to score at the Chinese BO.” said Ajit Andhare, COO – Viacom18 Studios, on the phenomenal performance of the film in China.

JY Lin, International Business Director, Tang Media Partners adds, “We are overjoyed to successfully bring a brand-new genre of Indian movie to China. The process has been tough. Our distribution team has been working over-time, but the result is great & worth it! We look forward to bringing more Indian films to China.”

Andhadhun‘s continued success in India and overseas, further cements Viacom18 studios’ position when it comes to picking up unusual films and creating big success out of them.

