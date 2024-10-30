Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is set to arrive on the big screen tomorrow, and excitement is at its peak. After Indian 2, The Greatest Of All Time, and Vettaiyan, this film is said to be the next magnum opus of 2024 from Kollywood, and expectations are very high. Going by the day 1 advance booking response at the Indian box office, it is safe to say that the magnum opus is going to register the biggest opening of Siva’s career. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Earlier this year, Siva’s Ayalaan failed to ignite fireworks at ticket windows, but his upcoming biggie is in a comfortable position to take a thunderous start. With a few more hours to go for the release, the film is going to cross the milestone of 10 crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone through opening day pre-sales. Overall, the trend is much better than expected.

As of 5:30 pm IST, Amaran has sold tickets worth 10.20 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 at the Indian box office through advance booking. This includes 5.81 lakh sold-out tickets. As expected, the response in Tamil Nadu is superb. It is leading among all the states by selling tickets worth 8.56 crore gross already. It is followed by Telangana with 0.57 crore gross.

Among cities, Chennai is at the top with day 1 pre-sales worth 3.40 crore gross. It is followed by Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Madurai.

With 10.20 crore gross, Amaran is the fourth highest in day 1 advance booking for Kollywood in 2024. In the next few hours, it will easily beat Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (11.20 crore gross) to register the third-highest opening day pre-sales for a Tamil film this year.

Top day 1 pre-sales of Tamil films in 2024:

The Greatest Of All Time – 28.90 crore

Vettaiyan – 18.26 crore

Indian 2 – 11.20 crore

Amaran – 10.20 crore

