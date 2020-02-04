Akshay Kumar In Dhoom 4? Villainous Character Without Any Sympathy Angle

Dhoom 4 and rumours have gone hand in hand over the years. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & every other major actor have been reported to take Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom legacy forward.

Doing business of just a little over 280 crores back in 2013, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 did something unimaginable at the box office. It’s been 7 years now and we still haven’t got the next installment of Dhoom. All we’ve got are more rumours.

Now, there are more reports flowing in that state Akshay Kumar has been finalised for Dhoom 4. #Dhoom4 has been trending on the top on Twitter and Akshay fans are going berserk with the news. It’s also been reported that Akshay Kumar will have a villainous role in the film, unlike Aamir Khan who had a sympathy angle to his character.

While this news seems too good to be true, we’re just hoping to get an official announcement soon. On the work front, Akshay has an exciting slate of work coming up this year. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, and also be in the Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani.

Talking about working with big directors, Akshay Kumar had recently shared in an interview: “I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me. That is the truth. Let me just tell you. See, when big people don’t take you, you have to start your own journey. If you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. It is just like that. That is how you make your life. You cannot just be sitting at home and wondering why people don’t take me despite me being so capable. That is what exactly happened.”

That apart, Akshay also has the period drama film Prithviraj lined up in the following months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

