Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From War, Saaho To Housefull 4, VOTE For The Best VFX

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: The movies you see aren’t the movies that are shot because we are served with a high dosage of VFX (visual effects). Movies like Saaho, War and Housefull 4 were infused with some top-notch VFX to retain the production values.

Check out the nominees for the best VFX in films over last year:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The combat sequences, mostly set in the unsettling dark, are so well choreographed – they just explode amidst the haunting noise of bullets all over. Building the story up in the first half, it’s putting those things into effect in the second half.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Yes, we all have heard the outer sketch of the story but to fill it with illustrious colours, you need someone like K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The graph just elevates through each passing scene leaving you on a high. Kiran Deohans and Gnana Shekar V.S’ cinematography is a fluctuating show of magic.

Bharat

Smoothening Salman Khan’s face to make him look like in his 20s was done very carefully with the VFX. The whole circus portion was done on a grand scale making it visually rich.

Saaho

Director Sujeeth tried to visualize a towering plot; efforts are visible in the screenplay too. The action sequences were a delight to look on big-screen. It subtly includes references from Batman (the terrace shot), Mission Impossible (chase sequences), Iron Man (Stark Tower in Waaji).

War

By far the most stylish film of the year and it’s majorly because of the clean VFX. Even the fighting portions were backed by a decent amount of visual effects, which never went into the tacky zone.

Housefull 4

Mashing up the two very contrasting genres – Period Drama & Comedy demanded a whole lot of attention to the VFX. The grand castles build up the aura of the era (1419) and look pretty realistic for a comedy film.

