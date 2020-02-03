EXCLUSIVE! Taapsee Pannu On Thappad Dialogue Being Similar To Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Slap Statement: “Only Thing That Is Copied”

Taapsee Pannu recently unveiled the promo of her upcoming film, Thappad, and won praises for the subject she chose. Amongst women-centric films like Rashami Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba, the diva has come up with another important subject, which is being continuously linked to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Soon after the release, the film was severely bashed by a chunk of people over its misogynistic approach. The debate went for long, with people still arguing over the submissive approach Preeti (Kiara Advani’s character) had. When Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a statement, he said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there” that further only fueled the debate.

Now, with Thappad being the voice of women and a being in general fighting against violence, users were quick to question whether the dialogue ‘Thodi bohot maar pit toh expression of love hai na’ is an answer to Kabir Singh and its wrong approach. When Koimoi met Taapsee Pannu for an exclusive conversation and asked about the same, the actress answered, “I think probably that’s the only dialogue Sir (Anubhav Sinha) ne copy kia hai. That one dialogue was picked because it resonated with the theme of our film. But this film was note made for that film (Kabir Singh). It’s way beyond.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee also revealed that she herself approached filmmaker Anubhav Sinha to make a film on such a subject.

Thappad, is slated for a 28th February, 2020 release.

