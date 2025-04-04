Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie witnessed its early rollout in selected overseas territories, and the response has been positive so far. On Wednesday, it debuted in the European market as it opened in France. Surprisingly, it opened with better-than-expected numbers and registered the third-biggest Wednesday opening ever for a video game adaptation. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jared Hess, the fantasy adventure comedy is based on the 2011 video game Minecraft. While it arrived in North America (USA and Canada) today, some critics’ reviews are already out. The response from critics has been mixed so far, but that is assumed to cause less damage to the film, which is expected to take a good start.

A Minecraft Movie registers a good start in France!

Coming back to France, A Minecraft Movie registered an impressive start. On Wednesday, it amassed an estimated $1.4 million at the box office from 607 theatres. With this, it has unleashed an exciting feat as it clocked the third-biggest Wednesday opening for a video game adaptation. It stands below Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s $2.3 million and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $2.1 million.

Not just that, A Minecraft Movie also clocked the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in France since Moana 2 in November 2024. Regarding footfall, the biggie sold 157K tickets on the opening day.

The Jason Momoa starrer is expected to rake in $5-$8 million during the 5-day extended opening weekend. It could have been higher with better word-of-mouth, but still, it’ll be a healthy sum. However, it might struggle to make it big in the long run.

Aims for a solid start in North America

A Minecraft Movie is projected to register a good start in the domestic market. The film is expected to amass $65-$75 million between Friday and Sunday. Globally, it is expected to earn $130-$150 million during the extended opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

