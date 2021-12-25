83 Box Office Day 1: Opens On Expected Lines, All Set For Growth Over The Weekend

It was predicted in this column that 83 will open in the range of 12-14 crores. Well, this is what happened as Friday collections have come as 12.64 crores. This is a decent enough start for the film which is relying primarily on word of mouth doing the trick. In that aspect to have the first day collections get into a double digit score and then lay the kind of foundation from where it can grow is good enough.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has seen all around appreciation from every quarter and that’s something which will go in its favour. There is no other Bollywood release around it to give it any sort of competition which means eventually audiences are going to step in all the more between today and tomorrow. The festive season has anyways kick started and that should further do the trick.

The last time a sports based drama released around Christmas, Dangal, history was created and the film turned out to be the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Now with Kabir Khan directing this biggie where there are number of producers involved (Reliance Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishnu Induri, Deepika Padukone, Phantom Films), all eyes are on the kind of business that 83 ends up doing theatrically.

