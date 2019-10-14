2019 (Nine Months) Box Office Movers & Shakers: Akshay Kumar To Ayushmann Khurrana – From Stars To Actors & Vice Versa

If 2019’s box office could have been labelled with a ‘Game Of Thrones’ reference, we would say that ‘Winter Is Here’. From Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana, we have seen a transition of how stars have become actors and actors have become stars.

9 months into the year, let’s jog your memory to highlight some of the Movers & Shakers of Bollywood box office in this special segment.

Akshay Kumar

What started with a patriotic tribute with Kesari, continued with highlighting one of the most important missions of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) with Mission Mangal. Akshay Kumar has brought in a little over 350 crores with just two of his movies and 2 other movies in Housefull 4 and Good Newwz are lined up. Both the movies are part of Koimoi’s Profitable Movies with Kesari bringing in 104% ROI and Mission Mangal 344.80%.

Hrithik Roshan

Dodging many unwanted controversies, Hrithik Roshan finally narrated the tale of Master Mathematician Anand Kumar with Super 30. It clocked 146.10 crores at the box office and was a big surprise considering the genre and look of the film. War came in October, so let’s leave that for the upcoming report.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Probably the ‘man of the year’ for many and ‘dream girl’ for the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana gifted us with two of the most memorable movies in Article 15 (63.05 crores) and Dream Girl (139.70 crores). Both the movies are in the Profitable list with Dream Girl at the 2nd position (365.66%) and Article 15 on 9th (152.20%).

Ranveer Singh

When he transformed to Khilji, many didn’t think he could do anything near to what he did in Gully Boy, but we all know how he got in the skin of Murad and rapped his lines. The movie brought in 178% of ROI and collected around 140 crores to be labelled as a super hit at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor

Not a solo 100 crore grosser before Kabir Singh and then he comes to shatter every record. With a little over 363% of ROI, the movie crossed the 275 crore mark and did the unimaginable for Shahid as well as the industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput

After amassing critical acclaim from Sonchiriya, Sushant Singh Rajput proves his acting mettle in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. Also led by Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and a gang of talented artists, the movie crossed the 150 crore mark and earned a pretty sweet 142.51% of ROI.

Vicky Kaushal

When the year started with Uri: The Surgical Strike the josh of the audience was ‘highest’ and its box office numbers speak volumes. With 244.06 crores at the box office, the movie brought in a crazy ROI of 876.24% which is not just highest for this year, but all the time.

John Abraham

After a very forgettable Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham raided the Independence Day holiday with Batla House and clashed with Akshay’s Mission Mangal. Despite this, it brought in a little over 97 crores and 102.08 of ROI at the box office.

Ajay Devgn

In a very quirky attempt to shift his focus from ‘serious’ acting, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De was a breezy attempt at making the audience laugh. By collecting 102.40 crores at the box office, the movie was declared as a plus affair.

Prabhas

Yes! We know Saaho didn’t do as huge as expected and even the reviews were mixed to negative, but credit where it’s due. The movie almost touched the 150 crore mark with its Hindi version. Say it the post-madness of Baahubali or anything else, Prabhas has carved his way to many hearts.

Kartik Aaryan

Touted as the ‘upcoming superstar’ of Bollywood, Kartik is taking every right step to prove the said term right. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Dostana 2, Kartik has a dreamy line-up for 2020. But 2019 proved to be a very good year for him with Luka Chuppi earning 94.15 crores and a massive 276.60% of ROI.

Amitabh Bachchan

Nailing one of the best thrillers from Bollywood, Badla, Amitabh Bachchan garnered a lot of praises for his role in the film. The movie collected 88.02 crores and 300% of ROI at the box office.

