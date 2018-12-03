2.0 Worldwide Box Office Collections: HUGE! Shankar, Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s Trio Creates HAVOC

2.0 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Shankar’s ambitious project 2.0 is on a winning streak at the ticket counters. The sci-fi thriller marks the first collaboration of Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The movie is not only a money spinner in India but also globally.

After crossing 200 crores gross within 3 days at the Indian box office, 2.0 has achieved another milestone by collecting more than 400 crores worldwide.

Talking of the India box office collections, 2.0 managed second-best opening in the history of Indian cinema by making 64 crores (including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages), only next to 121 crores (including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages) of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Backed by huge pre-release buzz and brand power of Thalaiva, Akki and Shankar, 2.0 is performing on the lines of expectations and is all set to make new records in the coming days.

2.0 is directed by S. Shankar and features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. It is a sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran and is produced by Lyca Productions and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

Akshay, making his southern film debut, plays the antagonist in the film, which has been made on a budget of 550 crores.

At the trailer launch of the film, Shankar raved about Rajinikanth’s commitment. “When we were all set to shoot the climax in a stadium in Delhi, Rajini Sir fell ill. Six months of planning had gone into the preparation of the climax which was supposed to be shot in 40 days. Despite his bad health, Rajini Sir insisted that we go ahead with the shoot,” Shankar said. “We shot in extremely hot temperature. Rajini Sir had to shoot wearing 12 kg robotic suit. We were stunned by his commitment,” he added.