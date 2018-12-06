2.0 VS Baahubali 2 Box Office: 7 Day Total Comparison – Clash Of The EPICS!

Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has been raking in some huge numbers at the box office ever since its inception on the theatre screens. After a splendid first day, there’s no stopping for the Shankar directorial as it continues its great pace. But where does it stand when compared to the collections of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2?

Let’s compare the both and check out some shocking results.

Baahubali 2 VS 2.0 – Opening Day

After a havoc that the native Baahubali created amongst the masses, Baahubali 2 went onto garner some earth shattering numbers, and collected a massive amount of 121 crores (nett) all over India. Not only it was critically acclaimed, it also became the highest opener of all time in the Indian Film Industry. 2.0 when compared to it, gathered approximately 82 crores which is immensely appreciable considering that the movie released on a regular working day (29th November – Thursday). Had it released on a Friday, there would have been expectations for it to achieve the 100 crore club. Albeit, it became the 2nd highest opener of all time with a huge leap that isn’t easy to overtake. Followed by 2.0 is Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan in the list with 52.25 crores.

Baahubali 2 VS 2.0 – First Weekend Collections

While Baahubali 2 earned over 300 crores (nett) on its first weekend, 2.0 managed to rake in approximately 210 crores, which is again a great number. It indeed can be said that directo Shankar and the entire team of 2.0‘s hardwork did earn a positive result which could be said was anyway unevitable, if we take into consideration the huge hype that the lead actors along with the usage of high grade VFX created. The fact that the movie is made over a budget of 500 crores is an curiosity arousing phenomenon in itself because every single person wanted to see what’s so extra ordinary about the movie.

Baahubali 2 VS 2.0 – 7 Day Collections

The war between Akki and Rajini has managed to pull the audience to the theatre halls in a way that the box office collections till its 6th day are said to be approximately 280 crores (nett). On the other hand, the Prabhas starrer by this time stood at unbelievable 525 crores (approx) which means 2.0 is a little more than half the amount of Baahubali 2‘s collection.

The race is still on- going and although crossing the collections of Baahubali 2 haven’t been possible, 2.0 in itself is creating impressive records and will continue to do so in coming days. We have our enthusiasm all pumped up to see where 2.0 lands after the continuous great run, how about you?