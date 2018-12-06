Ranveer Singh’s Quirk OR Arshad Warsi’s Nostalgia – Which Aankh Marey Is Your Favourite? VOTE NOW!

The much-awaited song of the year Aankh Marey from Simmba has been released today and trust us, it is already on the repeat mode. For the first time in a long time, we can say that this is best the recreation of a 90s song. In the new version, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh have set the dance floor on fire and it will soon hit all the clubs and pubs very soon.

Speaking about Arshaad Warsi’s song Ladki Aankh Maare, that song had created rage amongst the audiences. Till date, it feels so energetic and fresh to listen to that song. Apart from the song, Arshad’s dance moves too are quite catchy and easy to do.

All we can say is Ranveer and Sara have managed to leave up to the expectations and they have surely given a rocking tribute to Arshad’s all-time famous song. When we saw Arshad dancing to the tunes of his song in the video, he can be seen enjoying it. The whole Golmaal gang is present in the song. Interestingly, Arshad has shaken his leg on Kumar Sanu’s voice only in the recreated version.

Not only the audio, but Rohit has managed to showcase the video in a very cool way. The choreography, each frame, Sara-Ranveer’s cool swag makes the song very catchy and it grows on you every time you listen to it. The makers have kept the hook lyrics similar to the original one, they have only recreated a few lines in it which is sung by Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh. Composer Tanishk Bagchi has done total justification with this song.

Well, we love both the versions. Which one is your favourite? Vote Now!