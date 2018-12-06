2.0 Box Office Collections Worldwide: Mega release 2.0 is showing no signs of slowing down in domestic as well as in the international arena. In its one week run, this Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer has achieved a new milestone at the box office.

After taking second-best opening, next to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the sci-fi action thriller has grossed a mammoth collection of 500 crores worldwide. With each passing day, the movie is setting a new high in terms of collections.

A short while ago, Karan Johar, who is presenting the Hindi dubbed version of 2.0, tweeted about this milestone. “CREATING HISTORY! #2Point0 continues its stride as a mega blockbuster, collects 500cr

worldwide!”, as per the tweet.

2.0 upon its release on 29th November, received rave reviews for the performances of the lead cast, visual effects and socially relevant subject.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which has set the cost registers ringing all over, is gearing up for a major China release across 56,000 screens, according to its makers.

In a statement, Lyca Productions confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie’s release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format.

2.0 will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.

A sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi), 2.0 has been produced by Lyca Productions and was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.