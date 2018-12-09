2.0 Box Office Collections Day 9 (Hindi): This is what happens when a set film is running in theaters. 2.0 [Hindi] has collected well on its second Saturday too as 9.25 crores* came in. The film is running at around 2000 odd screens and that has ensured that despite Kedarnath doing well, there are footfalls being gathered for the sci-fi affair as well.

The film has now entered the 150 Crore Club in 10 days as the collections so far are 154.85 crores*. For Akshay Kumar, this is a personal milestone as no film of his has earlier managed to cover this kind of a distance from the numbers perspective. Of course, he has seen bigger successes like Rowdy Rathore if one accounts for inflation basis current numbers. However, 2.0 [Hindi] does stand a chance to actually go past the inflated numbers as well in the final run as it could well be taking a shot at the 200 Crore Club eventually.

For Rajinikanth, the film’s success is a huge shot in the arm, especially after the failure of Kaala earlier this year. As a matter of fact no other actor from the past or present, who is in his late 60s, has ever commanded this kind of pull at the Box Office. Hence it is remarkable to see the manner in which Rajinikanth has managed to pull audiences in such huge numbers. Of course, cost spent on the film is one dimension but the fact still remains that the footfalls are quite good and that also justifies the kind of stardom that a superstar commands.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder