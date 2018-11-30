2.0 Box Office Collections Day 1 Early Trends (All India): Aiming Towards The Sky!

2.0 Box Office Collections Day 1 Early Trends (All India): Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 finally arrived in theatres yesterday and has literally set the screens on fire. As expected, due to Thalaiva’s presence the movie is terrific in the south, and despite a comparatively slow start, the fever has now taken over the northern belt as well. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is high on top-notch VFX.

Rajini fans flocked the theatres right from the first-day first show, which helped the movie to record a solid morning occupancy, which increased tremendously in the evening and night shows, due to the positive word-of-mouth.

Looking at the pre-release buzz and the kind of response on the first day, it was ensured that the sci-fi thriller would surpass the previous record openers and that is what exactly happened. As per the early estimates, 2.0 has raked a whopping 72-76 crores GBOC (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages) on the first day.

In a meanwhile, the movie has beaten Thugs Of Hindostan’s first day total of 52.25 crores (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Languages) and emerged as one of the highest grossers in the history of Indian cinema. S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion still remains the highest opener with a huge total of 121 crores (including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages).

2.0 released on 29th November 2018 and is helmed by renowned director Shankar. It has acquired a huge screen count with approximately 6600 to 6800 screens all over the country, including 17 IMAX theatres, thus taking over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.