2.0 Box Office Collections (All India) : All Set To Hit A Triple Century!

2.0 Box Office Collections (All India): 2.0 is performing tremendously at the Indian box office. After taking a terrific opening of approx 63 crores (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages), this Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer has shown a consistent performance on the following days.

The movie till Tuesday has made a whopping collection of approx 281 crores nett (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages) in the domestic market and is expected to enter 300 crore club by tomorrow.

Talking about the opening day, 2.0 managed a second-best opening in the history of Indian cinema by surpassing Thugs Of Hindostan’s 52.75 crores (inclusive of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages), next to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 121 crores.

2.0, helmed by director S.Shankar and featuring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, is all set to woo Chinese audiences after entertaining globally. The sci-fi action thriller is slated to release in China in May, next year. The movie will be distributed by HY Media, which is one of the country’s leading production and distribution companies. HY Media have associations with major Hollywood studios including Sony, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, Universal and Disney.

Before its release in China, 2.0 has already created a huge record as its dubbed and subtitled version will be arriving in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens, which includes 47,000 3D screens. It will mark the biggest 3D release for any overseas film in history. With such a huge screen count, the Shankar’s directorial will be looking forward to setting a new high in terms of overseas collections.