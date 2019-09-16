Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Koimoi Filmometer

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 72.72% (4 + 2 + 2 + 0)/11 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
114220302
Vicky Donor
Nautanki Saala
Bewakoofiyaan
Dum Laga Ke HaishaHawaizaada
Shubh Mangal SaavdhanBareilly BarfiMeri Pyaar Bindu
AndhaDhunAndhaDhun
Badhaai HoBadhaai Ho
Article 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here