The countdown has begun, as Sikandar is exactly 10 days away from arriving in theatres. The official date has been confirmed, and Salman Khan starrer is slated for a March 30, 2025 release. The makers unveiled Sikandar Naache song, which unfortunately could not make it to the top 5 most viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sikandar Naache views on YouTube

Sikandar Naache features Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan. The power-packed music video was released on March 18 but is still trending at #3 on YouTube. It garnered a whopping 31.9 million views within the first 24 hours on YT. Unfortunately, the viewership remained slightly lower than the Holi track, Bam Bam Bhole.

Bam Bam Bhole registered 32 million views and is the 5th most-watched Bollywood song in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Salman Khan’s latest track failed to steal a spot from Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, or Kartik Aaryan in the top 5.

Take a look at the top 5 most viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube (24 hours):

Zinda Banda (Jawan): 34.6 million Gujju Pataka (Satyaprem Ki Katha): 34 million Jai Shri Ram (Adipurush): 32.2 million Ram Siya Ram (Adipurush): 32.1 million Bam Bam Bhole (Sikandar): 32 million

However, Salman Khan’s Sikandar did manage to surpass the views of other hit Bollywood tracks, including Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar‘s Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai (30.69 million), and Dunki’s Lutt Put Gaya (30 million).

Salman has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Lutt Put Gaya, but SRK still conquers the #1 spot with Zinda Banda from Jawan.

More about Sikandar

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is arriving on Eid 2025. It is releasing on Sunday and is expected to mark the superstar’s biggest opening ever by leaving behind Tiger 3 (44.50 crores).

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, among others.

